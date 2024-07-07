UP: Four kids drown in Agra pond, police rescue five who jumped to save them

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic incident, four children on Sunday morning drowned in a pond while taking a bath. Meanwhile, police and locals managed to rescue five others who made a failed attempt to rescue them, the officials said. The deceased children, identified as Hina, Khushi, Chandani and Riya, were around 10-12 years of age, the official added. The unfortunate incident occurred under the Khandauli Police Station limits in Agra district near the Yamuna Expressway.

Seeing them drowning, five people, including 4 kids and a woman jumped into the pond to rescue them only to be getting themselves trapped. Meantime, the police and locals arrived and rescued those who made the failed attempt. As per police, they were taken to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

What police says?

Speaking over the incident, Etmadpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Sukanya Sharma said, "The incident was reported was to us around 10:30 am." "The families (of the deceased kids) are from Auraiya and Kanpur but have been living here for some time," the ACP added. She further said that the families earn their living by selling small items in nearby villages. The police said that out of nine people in the pond, five were rescued while the bodies of 4 deceased were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Earlier in a similar incident on June 17, four siblings drowned in the Kuano River while taking a bath in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur. While elaborating on the primary reason for the incident, the police officials, were unaware of the depth of the water and ventured into midstream while bathing and got swept away. However, the villagers reached the site after hearing the screening children but failed to rescue them. The deceased were identified as Reshma (13), Afsana (11), Guddi (9), and Lalli (7), all residents of Kalu Bankat village in Rehra Bazar.

