Four coaches of Gorakhpur-bound Chauri Chaura Express derail at Kanpur Central Railway Station

In a social media post, Sarma said all passengers were safe, and the injured were receiving medical attention. The four injured passengers were taken to Sonapur Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was coordinating with the Railway Ministry to manage the situation. All stranded passengers had been provided with basic necessities, while an alternative train had been arranged to take them to their destinations.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson also confirmed that all passengers were safe and no major injuries had been reported. A special train had reached the accident site to transport stranded passengers, who were also provided with drinking water and food.

According to the railway spokesperson, the incident occurred as the Kolkata-Sairang Express was entering Digaru station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. The locomotive pilot reportedly gave precedence to another train but was unable to control the speed, resulting in the locomotive and five coaches derailing.