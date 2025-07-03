UP: Former MP Dhananjay Singh acquitted in 15-year-old double murder case by special court The case dates back to April 1, 2010, when Sanjay Nishad and Nandlal Nishad were shot dead at Belawa Ghat in the Kerakat police station area allegedly over a contract dispute.

Former Member of Parliament Dhananjay Singh was on Thursday acquitted in a 15-year-old double murder case by a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Sadiq Siddiqui of the MP-MLA court, who ruled that Singh was not guilty after carefully reviewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides. The case was first heard in the court of Additional District Judge MP Singh and later transferred to the special MP-MLA court.

Case dates back to 2010

According to government counsel Lal Bahadur Pal, the case dates back to April 1, 2010, when Sanjay Nishad and Nandlal Nishad were shot dead at Belawa Ghat in the Kerakat police station area allegedly over a contract dispute.

Dhananjay Singh, who was a BSP MP at the time, along with Ashutosh Singh, Puneet Singh and two others, was named as an accused in the case. Although the police initially gave a clean chit to all the accused, the CBCID later filed a chargesheet against them following its investigation.

Political journey from independent to BSP

In 2024, Dhananjay Singh was briefly sent to jail in a case of extortion and kidnapping before being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. In 2002, Dhananjay Singh contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as an independent and was elected from Rari, now Malhani constituency, in Jaunpur district. In 2007, he was again elected as an MLA from the same constituency on the Janata Dal (United) ticket. Later, he switched sides and joined the BSP. He was MP from 2009-2014.

