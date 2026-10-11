Former BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap meets Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, fuels buzz over SP switch

Lucknow:

Former BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap, who recently resigned from the party, met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Sunday (October 11). Kashyap's daughter Kirti and several SP leaders from Bareilly were also present at the meeting, triggering speculation that the former MP could join the Samajwadi Party.

After the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav shared a post on social media platform X, describing it as a friendly meeting and saying they discussed joint efforts to strengthen the PDA movement.

PDA movement discussed

In his post, Yadav wrote, "A friendly meeting! After meeting Dharmendra Kashyap, a two-time MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Aonla Lok Sabha constituency, we discussed joint efforts to make the PDA movement more supported, empowered, and active. The PDA alone can ensure respect and representation for every person who is suffering, distressed or humiliated."

Kashyap reportedly seeks assembly ticket for daughter

It is noteworthy that Dharmendra Kashyap, the former MP who parted ways with the BJP in Bareilly, discussed fielding his daughter in the election during his meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Photos surfacing on social media made it clear that Kashyap is set to join the Samajwadi Party.

A few days earlier, Kashyap had stated that he felt suffocated within the BJP, was not receiving due respect, and was facing a lack of support, or even betrayal, from certain individuals regarding the election; consequently, he was resigning of his own volition.

Aonla SP leaders present

It is reported that Dharmendra Kashyap and his daughter, Kirti Kashyap, traveled to Lucknow to meet Akhilesh Yadav regarding her joining the Samajwadi Party. They were accompanied by Samajwadi Party District President Shubhelesh Yadav, former Rajya Sabha MP Veerpal Singh Yadav, and former minister Bhagwat Saran Gangwar. Veerpal Singh Yadav has formally shared photos of the meeting on his social media platforms.

It is worth noting that Dharmendra Kashyap had previously stated he would field his daughter in the election from the Bithri Chainpur constituency (Assembly seat number 123). However, there has been no official announcement from the Samajwadi Party regarding Kirti Kashyap's candidacy so far. Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out today at the UP Congress headquarters, where party workers clashed with one another. A video of the ensuing pushing and shoving is currently going viral on social media.

(Input: Vikas Sahni)

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