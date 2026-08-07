Five-member inter-district theft gang held after Raebareli encounter, 12.4 kg silver jewellery seized

Raebareli:

The Raebareli Police in Uttar Pradesh have busted an inter-district gang involved in burglaries at jewellery shops, arresting five of its members after a police encounter. During the operation, two accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs in retaliatory firing, while three others were arrested after being surrounded by the police. The police recovered 12.4 kg of silver jewellery, illegal firearms and the car allegedly used in the burglaries from the accused. According to the police, unidentified burglars broke into five jewellery shops located at Takiya Chauraha in the Mil Area police station limits on the night of August 3 and 4, 2026. The thieves decamped with silver ornaments and other valuables after breaking into the shops.

Based on a complaint lodged by Shubham Maurya, a case was registered at the Mil Area Police Station under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar constituted a joint team comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG), Surveillance Cell and Mil Area Police under the supervision of Additional SP Alok Singh and Circle Officer Ashish Nigam to crack the case.

The breakthrough came after the police received specific intelligence on the night of August 6 and 7 that members of the gang had gathered near the Sharda Canal bridge at Loniyan Ka Purwa to divide the stolen property and plan another burglary. Acting on the information, the police laid a trap and surrounded the suspects.

Accused opened fire, police retaliated

According to the police, the accused opened fire while attempting to escape the cordon, prompting retaliatory action. During the exchange of fire, Shivkumar sustained a bullet injury to his right leg, while Bablu was shot in his left leg. Both injured accused were shifted to the District Hospital in Raebareli for treatment.

The remaining three accused, identified as Rakesh alias Chhote, Lavkush and Sagar Verma, were arrested from the spot. The arrested accused have been identified as Shivkumar, Bablu, Rakesh alias Chhote, Lavkush and Sagar Verma. All of them are residents of Sitapur district, although Rakesh is also reported to have a current address in Lakhimpur Kheri. Police said Sagar Verma works as a goldsmith.

12.4 kg silver jewellery and illegal weapons seized

Police recovered a total of 12.4 kg of silver jewellery from the gang. Of the recovered ornaments, around 4.46 kg is believed to be linked to a burglary reported in the Mohanganj police station area of Amethi district, while the remaining jewellery is suspected to have been stolen from the five jewellery shops in Raebareli. The police also seized two illegal .315 bore country-made pistols, two empty cartridges, one misfired cartridge, one live cartridge and a Swift Dzire car (registration number UP32NV1225), which was allegedly used to execute the thefts.

Gang conducted recce before targeting jewellery shops

Investigators said the accused were part of an organised inter-district burglary syndicate that carefully planned each operation. The gang allegedly travelled in luxury four-wheelers during the night and carried iron rods, crowbars, illegal firearms and other burglary tools. Before committing the thefts, they would conduct reconnaissance of jewellery shops and strike after identifying vulnerable targets. The accused would flee immediately after carrying out the burglary.

A separate case has also been registered at Mil Area Police Station under Sections 109(1), 317(2), 313 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, in connection with the encounter. Further legal proceedings against all five accused are underway.

Two accused have long criminal history

Police said two of the arrested accused, Rakesh alias Chhote and Shivkumar, have several criminal cases registered against them in districts including Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi and Raebareli. Their previous cases include charges related to attempt to murder, theft, robbery, illegal possession of firearms and other serious offences. Police officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether the gang was involved in additional burglaries across Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are also being made to trace other possible associates and recover any remaining stolen property, they added.

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