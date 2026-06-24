Five arrested for cooking chicken, hosting liquor party on Ganga after video goes viral

Varanasi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested five people for allegedly cooking non-veg food and consuming alcohol on a boat in the middle of river Ganga in Varanasi, an official said on Tuesday. The action comes after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The five accused were identified as Deepak Kumar, Ajay Sahni, Arun Kumar Sahni, Anurag Nishad and Rahul Sahni, the official said, adding that all of them are in the age group between 25 and 32 years. They are residents of Varanasi and neighbouring Ramnagar.

They were held and their boat was seized following an investigation against them, Dasasvamedh Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi said.

According to the video that has gone viral on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), the five people were cooking chicken and consuming beer on the boat, which was reportedly linked to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor, in river Ganga near the Manmandir Ghat. The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Dashashwamedh Police Station.

Now, the police have registered a case against them under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further action will be taken against them after an investigation, the police noted.

A similar incident in March

The incident has reminded about a similar incident in March when 14 youths were arrested for allegedly organising iftar on a boat in Ganga and throwing the waste of non-veg food in the river. That case was registered under several sections of the BSNS based on a complaint by BJP leader Rajat Jaiswal.

A week later, their bail plea was also rejected by a Varanasi court and they were sent to judicial custody. According to Jaiswal, who is BJP's Yuva Morcha chief in Varanasi, the 14 youths allegedly hurt the sentiments of people by consuming chicken biryani in the middle of the river.

"The Ganga holds deep and unshakeable faith for the followers of Sanatan Dharma. Thousands of devotees from across the country and the world visit Kashi every day to perform rituals and offer prayers using Ganga water," the BJP leader had said earlier, while protesting against the action of the 14 youths.

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