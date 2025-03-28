Fish and meat shops to remain closed in Varanasi during Navratri The decision has drawn strong criticism from a section of corporators, who argued it will impact the livelihoods of thousands of people. The Varanasi Municipal Corporation comprises 100 corporators, including 14 from the Muslim community.

All fish and meat shops have been ordered to remain shut during Navratri. In a first, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation has said that all fish and meat shops within its limits will remain closed during Navratri. A proposal regarding this was passed unanimously at an Executive Council meeting of the municipal corporation on Thursday.

Announcing the decision on Friday, Mayor Ashok Tiwari said, "Considering the religious significance of Kashi and sentiments of the devotees, it has been decided to close all fish and meat shops during Navratri."

Any shopkeeper found violating this order will face strict action, he said. The decision has drawn strong criticism from a section of corporators, who argued it will impact the livelihoods of thousands of people. The Varanasi Municipal Corporation comprises 100 corporators, including 14 from the Muslim community.

Alipur corporator Raazia Begum said the decision was taken by the 12-member Executive Council and the Mayor. "We will oppose this decision when it comes to the House," she said.

The corporator argued that a blanket closure of businesses for the entire nine-day period is unjust. "This will lead to thousands of people from marginalised communities, who run these meat shops, losing business," she said.

The corporator called for a balanced approach that respects both religious sentiments and economic realities. "The municipal corporation could compensate those who close shops. Alternatively, it could close only the shops around the temple," she proposed.

The Alipur corporator also expressed optimism that the mayor would find a resolution that addresses all concerns. The eight-day Navratri festival will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 6.