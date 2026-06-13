First flight from Noida International Airport will take off to Lucknow with farmers onboard: Sources

Noida:

The Civil Aviation Ministry sources on Saturday said the first flight taking off from Noida Airport will be to Lucknow with farmers onboard. The inaugural commercial flight will be flagged off on June 15, morning in the presence of Ministry and DGCA officials, among NIAL officials including Airport CEO. Earlier this month, the Noida International Airport said it has successfully conducted a full-scale aircraft turnaround trial as part of its operational readiness, activation and transition (ORAT) programme ahead of the commencement of commercial operations.

Noida Airport conducts aircraft turnaround trial on June 9

According to a statement issued by the airport, the trial was conducted on June 9 in collaboration with IndiGo and key airport partners to simulate a complete aircraft turnaround process on the airside.

The greefield airport is set to commence commercial operations with domestic flights from June 15. The exercise tested coordination between various systems, processes and stakeholders, including critical airport infrastructure, such as visual docking guidance systems (VDGS), passenger boarding bridges and ground power systems.

The VDGS is an automated airport display system to guide pilots to safely and precisely park their aircraft at the terminal gate.The trial also covered integrated baggage handling, cargo operations, in-flight catering and other ground handling activities, while refuelling scenarios were evaluated as part of operational preparedness, the statement said.

Re-validation of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Required Navigation Performance (RNP) approach procedures was also carried out during the exercise, it added.

Noida Airport says turnaround trial was part of advanced ORAT exercises

The airport said the turnaround trial was part of a series of advanced ORAT exercises aimed at ensuring seamless coordination across operational interfaces before the start of commercial operations.

Last month, IndiGo announced that it will start commercial flight operations from the Noida International Airport in Jewar from June 15, becoming the launch carrier for the greenfield airport in western Uttar Pradesh.

The first day flights will be to and fro Lucknow and Bengaluru, the airline said in a statement. Noida International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

IndiGo to start commercial flight operations in Jewar from June 15

IndiGo said it will be the first carrier to start commercial services from the airport, the third in the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the airline, inaugural flights on June 15 will operate on the Lucknow-Noida-Bengaluru-Noida-Lucknow sector. As per the announced schedule, flight 6E 2278 will depart from Lucknow at 7.05 am and arrive in Noida at 8.05 am before departing for Bengaluru at 8.35 am and landing there at 11.05 am.

IndiGo said it will gradually introduce direct flights connecting Noida International Airport to more than 16 destinations across the country, including metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, besides tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar and Srinagar. The airline said bookings for the flights are being opened in phases through its website, mobile application and authorised travel partners.

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