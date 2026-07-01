Firms selling fake 'Rajdhani' pulses and gram flour busted in UP's Shahjahanpur; stock seized

Shahjahanpur:

A major counterfeit food racket has been unearthed in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, where authorities busted two firms allegedly manufacturing and packaging fake gram flour (besan) and pulses under the names of reputed brands, including Rajdhani.

The operation came to light following a complaint from a Delhi-based company, which alleged that its brand identity was being illegally copied and misused to market counterfeit products.

Raid conducted on district magistrate’s orders

According to an official press release issued by the Shahjahanpur District Magistrate’s Office, the complaint was received on June 30. Acting on the directions of the District Magistrate, a joint enforcement team raided two firms—M/s Aarav Udyog and M/s Shri Krishna Industries—operating from the same premises in the Jiyakhel locality.

The inspection revealed a large-scale operation allegedly involved in repackaging and selling counterfeit food products under well-known brand names.

Hundreds of bags and packaging machinery recovered

At M/s Aarav Udyog, officials recovered 550 bags filled with gram flour and pulses bearing the complainant company's branding, along with 200 empty branded bags and a packaging machine.

The raiding team also found nearly 3,500 quintals of gram flour and pulses stored across both firms under multiple brand names. Authorities collected seven samples of the products for quality testing and further investigation.

Additionally, around 800 empty bags printed with various reputed brand names and another packaging machine were seized during the operation.

Pulses worth over Rs 32.87 lakh sealed

Officials sealed 1,300 bags of pulses, weighing approximately 386 quintals, with an estimated market value of ₹32.87 lakh.

The seized stock has been taken into official custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Copyright case to be registered

The Delhi-based complainant company is initiating legal proceedings under the Copyright Act against those allegedly involved in the counterfeit operation. Authorities are expected to investigate the extent of the distribution network and determine whether additional brands were targeted in the alleged racket.

Consumer safety and brand reputation at risk

Rajdhani is one of India's most trusted food brands, with its products widely used in households across the country. By allegedly selling counterfeit gram flour and pulses in packaging resembling reputed brands, the accused firms are suspected of not only infringing intellectual property rights but also potentially compromising consumer safety and damaging the reputation of established brands.

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