Firing in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad Mandi, many reportedly injured | Video

Tension gripped Ghaziabad’s new fruit and vegetable market in Sahibabad when some outsiders allegedly opened fire during a meeting called by the market secretary. The sudden attack sparked panic, with a video showing a man in a white kurta firing a pistol at people. His alleged supporters can be seen damaging property and assaulting attendees with chairs.

Violence captured on camera

The viral footage also shows a few people chasing the gunman after the shots were fired. According to police, one person suffered bullet injuries, while two others were seriously hurt in the ensuing clash.

Traders continued their protest even in front of the police.

Police teams rushed to the spot upon receiving information, and the injured were taken to the hospital. Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi said a police force had been deployed and the cause of the firing was yet to be ascertained. At the time of the attack, a large gathering of market committee members, vendors, and officials was present, creating a stampede-like situation.

Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi said, "We have received information about the firing. Police force has been sent to the spot. It has not yet been determined what dispute led to the shooting."

