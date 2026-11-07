FIR registered against 'unknown person' in Ghaziabad police outpost blast

Ghaziabad:

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against an "unknown person" under seven sections including the Explosive Substances Act in connection with Ghaziabad police outpost blast. The blast occurred on the night of November 6 at approximately 8:50 PM when Sub-Inspector (SI) Vikas Singh was present at the Vasundhara police outpost, as per the FIR.

The following sections invoked in the FIR are -

Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023

Section 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023

Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023

Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984

Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984

Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908

Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan claims responsibility

An organisation calling itself Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan (TMH) has claimed responsibility for the explosion through a statement circulated on social media. However, investigating agencies suspect that the outfit could be a newly formed organisation, as no previous information about its activities has surfaced. Agencies are also examining whether it has any connection with the previously banned Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM). Sources have also indicated that Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti could be linked to the alleged conspiracy, though his role is yet to be established.

In its purported statement, TMH claimed that it had targeted the police in Ghaziabad as part of an operation against what it called the "Hindu Fascist government". The organisation attempted to justify the attack by citing alleged oppression of Muslims and accused various arms of the government, including the police, Army, judiciary and municipal authorities, of acting against the community.

The group also issued a message directed at the Hindu community, alleging that members of society shared responsibility for the treatment of Muslims. Addressing the Muslim community, it said its members were prepared to undertake further operations and warned that another operation and message would follow. "We will be back soon with a new operation and message InshAllah," the statement said.

According to sources, investigating agencies believe Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan could be a new organisation, as no information about it had previously emerged. However, they are examining whether it has any connection with Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), an organisation declared a terrorist outfit and banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019. Sources said the earlier outfit was being operated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Agencies are now trying to establish whether the newly surfaced name has any organisational or operational links with the banned group.

Investigators are also examining the possibility that the name has been deliberately chosen as part of a larger conspiracy. According to sources, Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI could be attempting to use local networks and a similar-sounding organisational identity to mislead Indian security agencies.

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