Greater Noida:

A 56-year-old man and his 24-year-old son were killed, while the son's wife and their two-year-old child sustained serious burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Greater Noida's Jewar area, police said. The incident took place in Dayanatpur village on Monday evening, following a suspected gas leak from a cylinder kept inside the house.

Gas leak triggered fire

The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Virpal and his 24-year-old son Abhishek. Abhishek's wife, Kajal, and their two-year-old son, Aditya, suffered burn injuries in the incident. Both have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to the information available, gas leaked from a cylinder kept inside the house on Monday evening, triggering a fire that was followed by an explosion. The incident triggered panic in the house, with family members and villagers rushing the injured to hospital. Doctors declared Virpal and Abhishek dead on arrival.

Following the incident, police from Jewar police station reached the spot and brought the fire under control. According to the police, Kajal and Aditya suffered burns to their faces. Their condition is currently reported to be stable.

Police have completed the inquest proceedings for the two deceased and initiated further legal action. The incident has plunged the village into mourning.

23 injured in LPG cylinder explosion

Earlier on November 22, at least 23 people, including 13 children, sustained burn injuries after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. The incident took place in the Shantinagar locality of Orai, triggering panic among residents as flames engulfed the area around the house.

The explosion occurred around 6 pm at the residence of local councillor Mata Prasad. 19 of the injured, who suffered severe burns, have been referred to Jhansi Medical College for specialised treatment, while four others are receiving medical care at the District Hospital in Orai. Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot following the incident and launched rescue operations.

Prior to this, three members of a family were burnt to death in a cylinder explosion at a three-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The incident took place in a flat at Vasundhara Residency, an upscale residential colony in the New Mandi police station area, where a massive fire broke out.

The deceased were identified as 50-year-old Amit Gaur, 45-year-old Nitin and 65-year-old Sushila Devi.

Experts advise households that use LPG cylinders for cooking to take necessary precautions and get their gas connections inspected regularly for possible leaks. Consumers are also advised against using locally made or non-standard gas pipes.

(Input: Rahul Thakur)

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