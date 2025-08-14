UP: Fatehpur bans gatherings near disputed mausoleum amid security alert ahead of Janmashtami The heightened security and preemptive measures follow a recent incident where right-wing groups stormed the premises on August 11, damaging graves and claiming the site to be a Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district

The Fatehpur district administration in Uttar Pradesh has enforced strict prohibitory orders, banning all gatherings, processions and protests linked to a disputed mausoleum, officials said on Thursday. The action comes in response to intelligence reports of a planned mobilisation on August 16, coinciding with the Janmashtami festivities.

Authorities have stepped up security and rolled out preemptive measures after a recent flashpoint on Monday (August 11), when members of right-wing groups stormed the mausoleum premises, damaged graves, and claimed the location was originally a Hindu temple. The restrictions aim to prevent any further escalation and ensure peace in the area during the festival period, officials added.

Area under surveillance and restricted entry

The entire area is now under constant surveillance, with entry restricted to all but security personnel. The vandalised portions of the mausoleum have already been repaired. In the wake of Monday's violence, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anoop Kumar Singh confirmed that 160 people, including 10 named individuals, were booked for damaging public property and disturbing the peace. Additional police forces from neighbouring Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts have been deployed to the area, and a flag march was conducted on Monday to reassure residents.

Warning issued by top officials

The district magistrate (Fatehpur) Ravindra Singh and Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh have issued a joint press note on Thursday warning that any attempt to hold demonstrations, spread inflammatory speeches, or post provocative content on social media will invite the strictest legal action. The administration has sealed the area within a one-kilometer radius with multiple police barricades.

Heavy deployment and advanced surveillance

Heavy police deployment, including Quick Response Teams (QRTs), along with drone and CCTV surveillance, is being used to maintain an airtight security cordon until after Janmashtami, officials said. Officials have appealed to residents to maintain communal harmony and pursue their grievances through legal channels rather than street action. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had previously stated that the government has taken the incident seriously and the guilty will not be spared.

