Fake PwD certificate racket helping candidates clear competitive exams busted in UP, nine held

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested nine people for running a cheating network that helped candidates clear competitive examinations using forged Persons with Disabilities certificates and illegally arranged scribes. The operation was linked to irregularities detected in the CBSE-conducted EMRS recruitment examination for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant held between March 22 and March 25.

According to the STF, the group lured unemployed youths and their families by promising government jobs and charged substantial amounts. Investigators said the accused arranged fake PwD certificates through local intermediaries and ensured candidates were declared eligible under the category. They also deployed professional solvers as scribes to appear in offline exams on behalf of the candidates. Officials said this allowed ineligible aspirants to get undue advantage during recruitment.

Nine held after raids

The arrested accused have been identified as Raj Kishor, Neeraj Jha, Satyam Kumar, Ram Milan, Manish Mishra, Akash Agarwal, Saurabh Soni, Abhishek Yadav and Deepak Kumar. They belong to different districts across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. An STF team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vimal Kumar Singh raided a CBSE examination centre at Central Academy in Vikas Nagar, Lucknow on Tuesday. Eight suspects were detained on the spot. Another accused was later brought from Gorakhpur for questioning. All nine were arrested after interrogation and verification of documents.

Forged certificates, cash and gadgets seized

During the operation, the STF seized thirteen mobile phones, two laptops, cash amounting to Rs 2.70 lakh, a Swift Dzire car and six forged PwD certificates. Investigators said Manish Mishra, believed to be the kingpin, admitted to running the network that placed professional solvers as scribes inside examination halls to fraudulently assist candidates.

Case registered and probe underway

A case has been filed at Vikas Nagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Act of 2024. The STF said further legal action is underway and more people connected to the racket may be identified during the investigation.

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