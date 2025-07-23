Fake embassy busted in Ghaziabad: Man posed as diplomat of fictional nations, ran hawala network | Video Investigations uncovered that Harshvardhan Jain had doctored photographs of himself alongside top officials, including the Prime Minister and the President, in an attempt to project legitimacy and gain credibility.

Ghaziabad:

A bizarre and shocking case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where a man was found running an illegal "embassy" of a non-existent country named West Arctic. The accused, Harshvardhan Jain, has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh. He had allegedly been impersonating a diplomat of multiple fictional and micronation entities.

The arrest and modus operandi

On July 22, 2025, the Noida unit of the STF raided a rented house in KB-45, Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, and arrested Harshvardhan Jain. He was operating the self-styled “West Arctic Embassy” from the premises. Harshvardhan falsely claimed to be a consul or ambassador of so-called nations like West Arctica, Seborga, Paulvia, and Lodonia. He even roamed around in vehicles with fake diplomatic number plates to support his bogus claims.

What police have found so far?

Investigations revealed that Jain used morphed images of himself with high-ranking officials like the Prime Minister and the President to gain trust and influence. His primary business involved acting as a broker, promising individuals and companies foreign work opportunities while also allegedly operating a hawala racket through shell companies.

Police have also uncovered that Jain had prior connections with controversial figures like Chandraswami and international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. Notably, in 2011, he had also been caught with an illegal satellite phone, a case still registered at Kavi Nagar police station.

Seizures made from the fake embassy

Authorities recovered a staggering amount of forged documents and high-value items from his possession, including-

4 cars with diplomatic number plates 12 fake diplomatic passports from micronations Forged documents bearing seals of the Ministry of External Affairs 2 counterfeit PAN cards 34 forged official seals of various countries and companies 2 fake press cards Rs 44.7 lakh in cash Foreign currency from several nations Numerous company-related documents 18 fake diplomatic number plates

Ongoing investigation

A formal FIR has been registered at Kavi Nagar police station, and further legal proceedings are underway. The authorities are probing the extent of the network and verifying if others were involved in the elaborate hoax.

This incident has raised serious concerns about fake diplomatic activities and misuse of official credentials for personal gain.