Fake call centre duping foreign nationals online busted in Noida, 16 arrested

Noida:

The Cyber Crime Police in Noida carried out a major operation in Sector 16 and busted a fake call centre that had been targeting foreign nationals through online scams. As per the information, the police arrested sixteen people from the site. The team also seized four laptops, fifteen desktops, fifteen monitors, sixteen mobile phones, along with headsets, microphones, routers and modems.

Fraudsters lured victims through paid ads

According to investigators, the accused used paid advertisements on the internet and social media platforms to trap foreign nationals. These ads displayed toll-free numbers. As soon as a foreigner called the number, it would be redirected to the call centre’s specialised calling software. The accused would pose as technical support agents and frighten callers by claiming that their computer or mobile device had been hacked.

Once the victims panicked, the fraudsters used screen-sharing tools to gain access to their systems and collect banking details. To make the scam appear genuine, the fraudsters would turn the victim's screen black, increasing their fear and making them more vulnerable to manipulation, as per officials.

How was the fraud amount decided?

During questioning, police learned that the accused would decide the amount of fraud after reviewing the bank balance of each victim. If the victim had a low balance, they would extort between 100 and 500 dollars. If the victim held a larger sum, the call would be transferred to a senior handler who would demand significantly higher amounts.

Scam money moved through crypto and hawala channels

Police revealed that the fraudulently obtained money was converted into cryptocurrency and moved through hawala channels before being distributed among the accused. Initial probe has already revealed evidence of transactions worth crores of rupees. A case has been registered under relevant sections at the cyber crime police station and further investigation is underway, officials added.

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