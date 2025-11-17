UP Police crackdown: Several criminals nabbed across five cities in a series of encounters in state A series of encounters across five cities in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the arrest of more than ten criminals as police and STF teams launched an aggressive crackdown. Major actions were reported from Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur and Meerut.

Lucknow:

A fresh wave of police encounters in Uttar Pradesh has once again sent shockwaves through the criminal world. Within just 24 hours, coordinated operations across five cities led to multiple shootouts as the police and Special Task Force (STF) teams targeted several wanted criminals. Major actions were reported from Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur and Meerut. As per the information, more than ten criminals were detained in these intense operations. Police teams have also launched 'Operation Langda' and arrested five offenders as part of the joint crackdown.

Encounter in Meerut

Meerut recorded one of the most significant actions of the day as the police arrested three wanted criminals. The encounter occurred in the Hastinapur police station area where teams had set up a checkpoint. On spotting the barricade, the three bike-borne criminals opened fire and tried to break through. Acting swiftly, police and the SWAT team chased them and eventually apprehended all three. A motorcycle and weapons were also recovered from their possession. As per officials, all three had rewards announced on their heads and were planning to commit a major crime when the police intercepted them. One criminal was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment. Police also recovered cartridges from the spot, officials added.

Five criminals caught in Shahjahanpur

The STF carried out another major encounter in Shahjahanpur, arresting five notorious criminals after surrounding them. A wanted criminal named Abbas Gazi was shot in the chest and sustained serious injuries. He was referred to Lucknow for treatment. A police constable named Pradeep Chauhan was also injured in the firing and is being treated. Police officials said two criminals were arrested earlier, and based on their interrogation, a trap was laid to nab the remaining offenders. Abbas Gazi had been wanted by the police for a long time. Weapons and Rs 25,000 in cash were recovered from the accused. Another accomplice managed to escape in the dark and a combing operation is underway.

Shootout in Bulandshahr

In western Uttar Pradesh, the Bulandshahr police arrested four criminals who were riding two motorcycles and planning to commit a crime. When the police signalled them to stop at a checkpost, the criminals opened fire. The police retaliated and injured two of them. "All four were later arrested. Several serious criminal cases were already registered against them. Two illegal pistols, two bikes and several cartridges were seized from the spot," officials said.

Police statement from Bulandshahr

Speaking about the encounter in Bulandshahr, Khurja CO Purnima Singh said, "On the late night of 16 November, Khurja Nagar Police was conducting a check near Kasairu Cut. During this, the police team signalled four men riding two motorcycles to stop. They opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing, two criminals were injured. They have been identified as Aman from Aligarh and Govind from Kannauj. Their two accomplices Kanhaiya from Aligarh and Shivam from Kannauj have also been arrested, as per officials. "They are notorious criminals involved in pickpocketing and theft in public transport. We have recovered Rs 12,000, two illegal pistols and two bikes. The injured have been sent for treatment and further legal action is underway," they added.

