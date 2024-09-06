Eight-year-old boy injured in fresh wolf attack in UP's Bahraich

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative image

In another fresh wolf attack, an eight-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on Thursday night in Mahsi Tehsil of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, which has seen a series of similar attacks in recent days.The wolf attacked the boy when he was playing outside his home, causing him severe injuries, including his face. After the incident took place, the boy was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking to PTI, a local said, "The child was playing near the door of the house. Then the wolf knocked him down and injured him. As soon as the wolf knocked him down, the child started screaming. When we all heard the scream, we ran shouting. Hearing the noise, the wolf left the child and ran away. We all have seen the wolf running away."

The local medical college's principal, Dr. Sanjay Khatri, said that the child was attacked from behind by the wolf. "He is being treated after being admitted to the medical college. The child has suffered super facial injuries on the left side of his cheek and neck and has been given two stitches. The child's condition is out of danger," he added.

Wolf scare in UP since March 2024

Since March, wolves have been attacking children and humans in the Mahsi tehsil area of Bahraich. The attacks increased from July 17 during the rainy season, and to date, a total of ten people, including seven children, have died due to these attacks. About three dozen people, including women, children and the elderly, have been injured and about 20 among them are seriously injured.

Four wolves have been caught in the past, but the attacks are continuing. Therefore, experts believe that the real man-eaters have not been caught yet. Thermal drones and thermos-sensor cameras have been installed to catch the wolves. The forest department and administration are fully prepared to catch the man-eating wolves. Hundreds of officers and employees of various departments are engaged in catching wolves and awareness campaigns.

The forest department has formed six teams in three sections, and a team of nine shooters along with 165 officers have been engaged in the search operation for wolves day and night. These teams are being led by IFS officers called from outside the district. A team of experts specially brought from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, are also involved in the operation.

(Inputs from PTI)