ED gets four-day remand of Azam Khan in money laundering case, to be brought to Lucknow for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday secured a four-day remand of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case linked to the Jauhar Trust. He will be brought to Lucknow on Friday for questioning by the central agency.

The development comes after the Supreme Court on November 5 refused to entertain Khan's bail plea in the fresh money laundering case and transferred his petition to the Allahabad High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to list the matter before a division bench on November 16 and pass an interim order on Khan's plea the same day.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, alleged that the ED's action was motivated, claiming that the agency arrested him just as he was about to be released. Sibal also alleged that the arrest was intended to keep the veteran SP leader behind bars during the elections.

Azam Khan's dramatic arrest

Azam Khan was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shortly after his release from Rampur Jail on October 31.

Officials had said a team from the ED's Lucknow zonal office reached Rampur Jail before Khan's release and took him into custody soon after he came out of the prison premises. The agency had earlier questioned Khan inside Rampur Jail on October 13 in connection with the same money laundering case. His statement was recorded as part of an investigation into the alleged diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent use in creating assets for the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The case against Azam Khan The arrest comes nearly two-and-a-half months after the ED conducted searches at 10 locations linked to Khan in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on August 19 under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The searches covered premises in Rampur and Saharanpur, along with locations in Delhi. The premises included the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, a private institution in Rampur founded by Khan in 2006. According to the ED, its investigation has revealed alleged financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust. The agency claimed that contractors who benefited from government contracts allegedly diverted funds to the trust and the university through substantial donations and construction-related works.

The 78-year-old leader was arrested by the ED on October 31, shortly after he and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were released from Rampur jail on bail in an alleged dual PAN card case.

Khan was subsequently produced before a special court in Ghaziabad on November 1 in connection with the money laundering case, which is linked to the Jauhar Trust.

With inputs from ANI

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