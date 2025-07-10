Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong tremors felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Lucknow:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck across the Delhi-NCR and nearby areas on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Although the shaking lasted only for a short duration, the tremors were quite strong. According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 4 km northeast of Jhajjar in Haryana and took place at a depth of 14 km. The estimated magnitude of the quake was around 4.1 on the Richter scale, which measures the magnitude of earthquakes.

Check the list of places where earthquake tremors were felt

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and adjoining areas. Besides, it was also felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh like

Shamli

Meerut

Gorakhpur

Agra

Muzaffarnagar

Amroha, cities

Notably, cities in Haryana like Safidon and Charkhi Dadri, as well as areas in Rajasthan such as Alwar, and regions just outside Jaipur and Sikar, also experienced the earthquake.

Residents recall frightening moments

Eyewitnesses shared their experiences. One man in Delhi said, “We felt the tremors… it was really scary, my vehicle shook. It was really strong.” Another resident added, “We should be mindful of safety when this happens.”

Another man from Ghaziabad added, "The tremors felt quite strong. I was at a shop when it hit, it felt as if someone was shaking the shop."

A man in Gurugram, Haryana said, "We were sitting here and having tea when I suddenly felt strong earthquakes. I told everyone to rush out of the building. Everyone rushed out...".

Another man in Gurugram said, "For a few seconds, it felt that the ground shook vigorously. All of us rushed out..."

Delhi Metro trains were stopped for 2-3 minutes as a precautionary measure, as per SOP. A passenger, Arshad said, "The train stopped around 9.04-9.05 am. We didn't feel (the tremor)."

Earlier, on February 17, a similar earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale had hit Delhi-NCR at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

Delhi is classified as Seismic Zone IV, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. This zone is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.

