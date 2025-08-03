Drunk Army jawan drives car onto Meerut Cantt railway station; arrested | Video The video of the incident, which reportedly took place on Friday night, has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the car could be seen entering platform number 1 at the Meerut Cantt railway station, and nearly missing a crash with a train.

Meerut:

Panic gripped at Meerut Cantt railway station after a drunk Army jawan drove his car onto the platform and nearly crashing into a train, while also damaging some barricades. The Army jawan has been identified as Sandeep Daka; he has been arrested now, and his car has also been seized by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Besides, the officials also seized Daka's driving license and submitted a report to cancel it.

The video of the incident, which reportedly took place on Friday night, has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the car with a registration plate from Jharkhand could be seen entering platform number 1 at the Meerut Cantt railway station, and nearly missing a crash with a train that was passing through the platform.

Police register case against Daka

Daka, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, was later caught by the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). A case has also been registered against him under Sections 145(B)/ 147/ 154/ 159 of the Railway Act and Section 34 of the Police Act.

"In connection with the aforementioned case, the GRP and RPF Meerut City have taken the said youth into police custody, registered a case, and are proceeding with further legal action as per the rules," the GRP Superintendent of Police (Moradabad) said in a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

"The accused was arrested and a medical examination was conducted in which the accused was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The accused's vehicle was seized. The accused's driving license was seized, and a report of cancellation has been sent," the statement read.

Railway personnel killed in IED blast

Meanwhile, in another incident, a railway personnel was killed in an IED blast by Maoists in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Itua Oram, who worked as a 'key man' with the Indian Railways.

As per officials, the blast took place on the railway tracks connecting Karampada and Renjda under the Bimlagarh section. However, the blast did not damage the railway tracks. Following the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to his family.