Dreaded criminal from Bihar, carrying reward of Rs 50,000, killed in encounter with UP STF in Hapur

Hapur:

A dreaded criminal from Bihar, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hapur on Sunday night. The criminal, identified as W Yadav, also known as Suraj Yadav, is a resident of the Gyandol police station area in Sahebpur Kamal, located in Bihar's Begusarai district.

On the night of July 27–28, an encounter took place between a group of criminals and a joint team comprising the Noida unit of the UP STF, Bihar Police, and Hapur Police in the Simbhaoli police station area of Hapur district. During the exchange of fire, a criminal was seriously injured after being shot in the chest and was sent to the hospital for immediate treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A large amount of arms, cartridges, and other items have been recovered from the spot.

W Yadav's criminal history?

The deceased criminal, W Yadav, was a wanted fugitive in a murder case from Begusarai district in Bihar, with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. A notorious gangster from the Shahpur Kamal police station area, Yadav was known for his involvement in multiple serious crimes. His gang, officially registered as "A 121" in Begusarai district records, had a history of criminal activities in the region.

On May 24, 2025, Vikas Kumar alias Rakesh Kadam, Block President and social worker associated with the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM Party) from Begusarai district, was abducted by W Yadav and his gang. He was taken to the Diara region, where he was brutally murdered and his body buried under sand to conceal the crime. A case regarding the incident was registered at the Sahebpur Kamal police station, and W Yadav was on the run since then, with a reward of Rs 50,000 declared for his capture.

Previously, in 2017, W Yadav had also murdered Mahendra Yadav in the same police station area for testifying against him in court. A case was registered for that incident as well.

W Yadav had a long criminal record, with 24 registered cases against him. These included two murders, two cases of robbery, one case of dacoity, six attempted murders, and two cases of extortion, making him one of the most notorious criminals in the region.

(Report: Nishank Sharma)

