Dr Shalini Singh Visen meets CM Yogi Adityanath to promote mushroom farming among UP farmers

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts to increase farmers' income are being complemented by initiatives aimed at promoting mushroom cultivation as an alternative and profitable farming activity.

In this direction, Dr Shalini Singh Visen, Director and Professor of the Amity Food and Agriculture Foundation (AFAF) of Amity University, Lucknow, met the chief minister as part of efforts to expand mushroom farming among farmers in the state.

Dr Visen's agricultural contributions

Dr Visen has been working with the Uttar Pradesh government on initiatives aimed at helping farmers increase their earnings. As part of this effort, mushroom cultivation is being promoted among farmers, as it requires relatively limited space and can also be undertaken indoors. The initiative is being supported by the state government, which is coordinating training programmes and other activities to help farmers learn the techniques involved in mushroom production.

According to Visen, mushroom cultivation does not necessarily require large agricultural fields and can be carried out inside homes or other suitable spaces. She said the initial investment could be around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, making it accessible to farmers with limited resources. Depending on the variety and market demand, mushroom production can provide farmers with an additional source of income, while the produce can be sold in local markets.

Steps to promote mushroom farming

The Uttar Pradesh government is also organising training programmes for farmers from time to time to provide practical knowledge about mushroom cultivation. Through the state’s Horticulture Department, facilities have also been developed at the university, including a dedicated laboratory and separate rooms for farmer training.

Experts in mushroom cultivation are being involved to provide technical guidance and help farmers understand production methods, management and marketing.

The initiative also focuses on value addition, rather than limiting farmers to selling fresh mushrooms. Mushroom-based products such as laddoos, namkeen and other food items are being developed as part of the programme. Such products can provide consumers with additional nutritious food options while creating opportunities for farmers and other stakeholders to earn higher returns from mushroom production.

Encouraging income-generating farming

The broader objective of the initiative is to encourage farmers to adopt income-generating activities that require less land and can offer better returns compared with conventional farming. By providing training, technical support and infrastructure, the government and participating institutions are seeking to make mushroom cultivation more accessible to farmers and help them increase their earnings.

During her meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, Dr Shalini Singh Visen discussed these efforts. She was accompanied by her husband, Anand Singh Visen, and son, Yuvraj Singh Visen.

The mushroom cultivation initiative is being positioned as part of the wider effort to strengthen farmers’ livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh by encouraging diversification, value addition, and modern agricultural practices. With government support, training facilities and expert assistance, the project aims to create new opportunities for farmers to generate higher income from limited space and resources.

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