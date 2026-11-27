The seat-sharing tussle between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh continues to simmer, with Congress leader Imran Masood hinting that the party could explore other political options if an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's party fails to materialise. Praising Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati as a "big leader", Masood said the possibility of an alternative arrangement remains open.

Masood's remarks come amid continued friction between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over seat allocation ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. While Congress leaders remain hopeful of another round of negotiations with the SP to resolve the differences, the Samajwadi Party has reiterated its stand that the Congress should get seats in proportion to its vote share. However, Masood signalled that the Congress could have other avenues, bringing Mayawati into the conversation at a time when alliance negotiations remain uncertain.

Imran Masood praises Mayawati, hints at alternative

Amid efforts by Congress leaders and party in-charges in Uttar Pradesh to revive negotiations with the Samajwadi Party, Masood has maintained a sharper stance on the seat-sharing issue. He described Mayawati as a prominent leader and indicated that the door to a possible political engagement would depend on the BSP chief herself.

Masood said it was up to Mayawati whether she would invite him or not, remarks that are being seen in the backdrop of the ongoing alliance uncertainty between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

Kharge advises Masood to focus on work

Masood's remarks came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a gathering in Lucknow, where the party's manifesto was unveiled by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Masood was also present on the stage during Kharge's address.

Kharge, in an apparent message to Masood, said that while he was a good speaker, he also needed to translate his words into action. Stressing the importance of collective efforts, Kharge said the more the leaders worked together, the further they would progress.

Azam Khan calls Masood a 'small leader'

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also weighed in on the political friction on Thursday. While advising leaders to exercise patience amid the alliance discussions, Khan referred to Imran Masood as a "small leader".

The remarks added another dimension to the ongoing political exchanges between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, even as both sides continue to signal that discussions over a possible alliance are not entirely over.

BJP takes a dig at Congress-SP tussle

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also seized the opportunity to target the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over their differences. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi recalled earlier statements made by leaders of the two parties and claimed that the BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The political uncertainty comes as Akhilesh Yadav has already finalised five candidates and unveiled his party's manifesto, while the Congress continues to hope that another round of discussions on seat-sharing will take place soon.

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