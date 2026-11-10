'Old sins won't be washed away': BJP takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav over Ayodhya 'Sanatan pilgrimage' promise

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his promise to develop Ayodhya into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power in the 2027 Assembly elections.

'Don't think your old sins will be washed away'

Chaudhary questioned Yadav's commitment to Lord Ram ahead of his scheduled visit to the Ram Temple on December 12, accusing him of using the issue for political gains. He also brought up the 1990 firing on Kar Sevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and demanded an apology from the SP chief.

"If this is not another political stunt in the name of Lord Ram but genuine repentance, then visit the Ram Temple on December 6, not December 12. Apologise for the grave sin of ordering the killing of hundreds of Ram devotees. Don't think your old sins will be washed away. Instead, this pretence of devotion to Lord Ram could cost you whatever political existence you have left," said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took a swipe at the Samjadwadi Party leader, saying that the party had at least started taking Ayodhya's name, alleging that its leaders were earlier uncomfortable with references to Ayodhya and Lord Ram. He added that Akhilesh Yadav had now entered the BJP's political territory.

Akhilesh Yadav vows to make Ayodhya 'global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage'

The BJP's remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav promised to transform Ayodhya into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power, pledging transparent management of the Ram Mandir, world-class infrastructure, revival of the local economy and a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town.



In his post on X, the SP chief said the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya had been steadily declining, alleging that the distress caused by the ‘theft’ surrounding the Ram Mandir had directly affected the local economy.

"We are committed to restoring the honour and dignity of the city of Ayodhya. The number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has been steadily declining—a trend fueled by the distress caused by the ‘theft’ surrounding the Ram Mandir—which has directly impacted the local economy. We will not only rectify this situation but also revitalise the city. By implementing a transparent system for the management of the temple, we will restore public trust. Through the development of world-class infrastructure, we will transform Ayodhya into a 'global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage'," he said.

The SP chief also promised measures to protect poor women and children from alleged harassment and humiliation, referring to an incident involving people gathering oil and being struck with a cane.

He said that the SP government would include oil and ghee in the public distribution system (PDS) to ensure that essential nutritional requirements were met.

"We envision an Ayodhya where no arrogant individual can humiliate or oppress a poor woman or child—such as those gathering oil—by striking them with a cane. Upon coming to power, our government will ensure that essential nutritional needs are met by including oil and ghee in the public distribution system (ration)," Yadav said.

He also promised to promote traditional boating in Ayodhya to benefit local boatmen, invoking the bond between Lord Ram and Nishadraj.

The promises come amid an intensifying political debate over the irregularities in land dealings at Ram Temple ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The state is set to hold Assembly elections next year, in which the Samajwadi Party eyes a comeback after two consecutive defeats in 2017 and 2022.

Also Read

UP Elections 2027: BJP finalises names of 209 candidates, list sent to Delhi for final approval