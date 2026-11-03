Diwali bonanza for UP women! CM Yogi distributes LPG refill subsidy to 1.89 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a Diwali bonanza for women across the state, providing subsidy support for free LPG cylinder refills to more than 1.89 crore eligible families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). For this scheme, the state government digitally transferred Rs 1,500 crore as LPG cylinder refill subsidies to PMUY beneficiaries.

In a post on microblogging platform X (previously Twitter) in Hindi later in the day, the Chief Minister said the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership prioritises public health, women's dignity and clean cooking fuel over dynastic politics, veiledly taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.

He also drew a comparison between previous administrations and the welfare-oriented approach of his government.

"When the government’s priority is its own family, the suffering of poor families gets overlooked in its policies. This was the situation in Uttar Pradesh under the previous government. Amid dynastic politics, lakhs of mothers and sisters were forced to spend their lives in smoke-filled kitchens," Adityanath said.

Through this scheme, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is trying to ensure that people in the state are not forced to use traditional methods and smoke-emitting stoves for cooking, Adityanath said. The financial assistance in this scheme would also help families in managing their budgets during the festive season.

It would particularly help rural and low-income women. Adityanath, a two-time chief minister, said the primary objective of this scheme will help in ensuring there is no financial constraint for families that might affect their festive spirit.

"Our commitment is clear: no poor family should be forced to return to smoke-emitting traditional stoves due to financial hardship. May the joy of Diwali illuminate every home and the light of convenience brighten every kitchen," Adityanath said in his X post.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for supporting the happiness of women and underprivileged families, and extend advance Diwali greetings to all mothers and sisters," the chief minister added.

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