Dimple Yadav reacts to online campaign against daughter Aditi Yadav: Here's what SP MP said

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Sunday spoke out against the controversial online campaign and objectionable social media posts targeting her daughter, Aditi Yadav. The issue has sparked political debate in Uttar Pradesh, with leaders across party lines condemning personal attacks against family members of political figures.

Speaking on the matter, Dimple Yadav alleged that the campaign was being driven by BJP supporters to divert attention from other issues. "The BJP orchestrated these remarks against my daughter. This is an attempt to divert attention from the issue of the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple. We should not allow our attention to be diverted," she said.

Goal is to save Constitution: Dimple Yadav

The Samajwadi Party MP accused the government of using such controversies to distract the public from more serious issues. "This government works to divert attention. When our daughters were burned in Hathras, these people did not come forward. When the father of a young woman was allegedly beaten to death in a police station in Kanpur, did any of them speak up? Major incidents take place in Uttar Pradesh, but not a single BJP leader comes forward," she said.

Appealing to supporters to remain focused, she added, "There is no need to be distracted. Move patiently towards the objective. The goal is to protect the Constitution and save the country."

CM Yogi also condemned the remarks

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticised the comments made against Aditi Yadav and revealed that police action had been initiated in the matter.

Addressing a public gathering in Azamgarh, the Chief Minister said that an FIR had been registered against those responsible for making objectionable remarks. "We have also lodged an FIR against those who made comments about Akhilesh Yadav's daughter. A daughter is a daughter, and daughters must be respected," Yogi said.

"As soon as the matter came to my notice, I instructed the police to register an FIR. We have been raised with values that teach us that the daughter of a village belongs to everyone, and the sister of a village is everyone's sister. We have never made any distinction in this regard," he added.

What is Aditi Yadav controversy?

The controversy began after a series of objectionable and controversial posts targeting Aditi Yadav, the daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Dimple Yadav, surfaced on social media.

The posts quickly gained attention online, triggering political reactions and widespread discussion in political circles.

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