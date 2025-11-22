Diesel autorickshaws banned in Noida, Ghaziabad and parts of Uttar Pradesh to tackle air pollution Diesel autorickshaws are now fully banned in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. The Meerut Regional Transport Authority has already stopped issuing and renewing permits for these vehicles.

Noida:

Diesel autorickshaws have been banned in Noida and Ghaziabad after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a phased prohibition on such vehicles across the UP cluster of the National Capital Region in an effort to curb vehicular emissions, officials said on Saturday.

A comprehensive action plan is being implemented to address rising air pollution in NCR districts. Baghpat will also enforce a complete ban after December 31 2025.

Road dust has been identified as a major contributor to pollution in the region, and the action plan prioritises road redevelopment, stronger dust suppression measures and large-scale cleanliness drives, according to a state government release.

Diesel autorickshaws are now fully banned in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. The Meerut Regional Transport Authority has already stopped issuing and renewing permits for these vehicles. By December 31 next year, diesel autorickshaws will also be phased out in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

For coordinated execution of the plan, the principal secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department has been named the nodal officer. A project monitoring unit has also been set up at the state level under the environment department’s secretary, with senior officials from Urban Development, Public Works, Housing and Urban Planning and Industrial and Infrastructure Development included.

Authorities in Noida and Greater Noida have begun using anti-smog guns, sprinklers and mechanical sweeping systems to reduce roadside dust. Officials said the measures are expected to significantly improve air quality and benefit millions of urban residents.

Delhi struggles to deal with choking air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the government will distribute ten thousand electric heaters to Resident Welfare Associations and security personnel across the city. She made the announcement at an event at the Open Amphitheatre at Delhi Haat in Pitampura, where she launched the initiative along with Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. She said the move forms part of the government’s wider plan to cut local emissions during the peak winter period.

In Delhi’s war against pollution, the government has taken another positive step. Coal and wood combustion are among the sources of Delhi’s pollution. To reduce that, we have decided to distribute ten thousand electric heaters to RWAs and will request people not to burn wood and cause pollution, Gupta said.

