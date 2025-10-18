Banke Bihari Temple's treasury to be opened on Dhanteras after 54 years in Mathura | Video Mathura: Temple caretaker Ghanshyam Goswami stated that entry into the treasury was restricted to four appointed Goswamis, along with judicial and administrative officials. The vault, last opened in 1971 under the then temple committee president, has now been unsealed after more than five decades.

Mathura:

In a historic moment for devotees, the sacred treasury of the Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, was reopened on Saturday (October 18) after 54 years. The reopening coincided with Dhanteras, a festival celebrated for prosperity and divine blessings.

Court-monitored process ensures security

The treasury’s reopening took place under the supervision of a High Powered Committee, following a Supreme Court directive. According to Mathura Circle Officer Sandeep Singh, the entire operation was conducted amid tight security and extensive videography. Only committee members authorized by the court were allowed entry. To address potential risks from the long-sealed chambers, fire and forest department teams were deployed. A specialised backpack fire extinguisher, designed to cut off oxygen supply to contain any fire, was also on standby.

Tradition meets judicial oversight

Temple caretaker Ghanshyam Goswami confirmed that four nominated Goswamis, alongside judicial and administrative officers, were permitted into the treasury. The last recorded opening of the vault was in 1971 under the supervision of the then temple committee president. This reopening marks a rare occasion binding religious tradition with legal oversight.

Dhanteras: The festival of prosperity

The timing of the event added spiritual significance, coinciding with Dhanteras- the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. Devotees across India honor Lord Ganesha, Goddess Mahalakshmi, and Lord Kuber on this day, seeking wealth and prosperity.

Dhanteras also venerates Lord Dhanvantari, regarded as the god of Ayurveda, symbolising health and healing. This year, the festival fell on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Aaswayuja, marking an auspicious start to the Diwali celebrations.