Varanasi:

Varanasi is gearing up for a spectacular Dev Deepawali celebration on Tuesday, with lakhs of devotees and tourists expected to arrive in the holy city. In view of the massive crowds expected on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Kartik Purnima, the Varanasi Traffic Police has announced extensive traffic restrictions and diversions across several parts of the city. The traffic advisory, issued for November 24, outlines road closures, alternative routes and changes in bus operations to ensure smooth movement and prevent congestion. People travelling towards Rajghat, Namo Ghat, Ramnagar, Lanka and railway stations have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Authorities estimate that around 10 lakh to 15 lakh devotees and tourists could visit Varanasi for the celebrations. Here is a detailed look at the traffic restrictions and alternative arrangements.

Dev Deepawali traffic restrictions in Varanasi

One of the major restrictions concerns the route connecting Rajghat Bridge to Namo Ghat. This stretch will remain completely closed to both pedestrians and vehicles. However, commuters travelling between Varanasi and Chandauli will be able to use the NH-19 Vishwasundari Bridge and the Ring Road Ganga Bridge. Both routes will remain operational for regular movement.

People travelling between Varanasi city and Ramnagar can use the Samne Ghat Bridge, which will remain open for pedestrians and two-wheelers. Residents and visitors have been advised to follow the traffic police instructions and avoid approaching restricted stretches during the celebrations.

Bus services shifted from Cantt and Kashi depots

The traffic arrangements will also affect public transport services. From 1 pm onwards, bus operations will be shifted from the Cantt and Kashi depots to temporary bus stations set up at Sandaha and Harhua. Passengers travelling by bus will have to use designated local transport routes to reach their respective destinations from these temporary terminals. The changes have been introduced to reduce congestion in the city centre and ensure smoother movement of vehicles during the festivities, as per officials.

Dev Deepawali 2026 celebrations in Varanasi

Meanwhile, Varanasi is preparing for one of its biggest annual religious celebrations, with the Uttar Pradesh government making elaborate arrangements for the expected footfall of 10 lakh to 15 lakh devotees and tourists. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh will attend the celebrations as the chief guest. The main lighting ceremony is scheduled between 5:15 pm and 5:45 pm, when more than 11 lakh earthen and cow-dung lamps will illuminate the city.

Of the total lamps, around 10 lakh will be earthen diyas and one lakh will be made from cow dung. Over 11 lakh diyas to illuminate ghats, ponds and riverbanks. The arrangements have been spread across the city's ghats, riverbanks and water bodies to create a spectacular visual experience. Around five lakh diyas will be lit across 88 permanent ghats of Kashi through 83 organising committees. Another 3.5 lakh lamps will illuminate the sandy riverbank across the Ganga, while 2.5 lakh diyas will be placed around 103 ponds across the city.

A special tribute will also be paid to prominent personalities associated with Kashi. Around 2,100 diyas will be lit at Pushkar Pond in memory of legendary figures, including Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Bismillah Khan and Girija Devi.

Ganga Aarti, 3D projection mapping and laser show

The celebrations will combine religious traditions with modern technology. The grand Ganga Aarti will be performed at prominent ghats between 6 pm and 7 pm, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors. Another major attraction will be a 25-minute 3D projection mapping and laser show at Chet Singh Ghat. The spectacular presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:20 pm and will showcase the cultural and spiritual heritage of Varanasi.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read:

Kartik Purnima: Why Dev Deepawali is called the Diwali of the Gods