Illegal lawyer chambers face bulldozer action in Lucknow, police deployed as demolition drive gets underway

Lucknow:

Lucknow witnessed a demolition drive on Sunday as the municipal corporation began removing illegal chambers used by lawyers around the court and registry office area. The action was carried out following an Allahabad High Court order, with a large police force deployed at the site as bulldozers moved in.

More than half a dozen bulldozers reached the registry office at around 5 pm and began demolishing chambers built through encroachment. The structures had come up around the Delhi Magistrate's office and nearby court areas. The latest drive comes after the civic body had given occupants an opportunity to remove the encroachments themselves.

Bulldozers target illegally built lawyer chambers

The municipal team began pulling down chambers that had been constructed by occupying public spaces around the area. Given that the structures were being used by lawyers, a sizeable police deployment accompanied the demolition team.

Several occupants had already acted on the civic body's notices before the drive. They removed their belongings from the chambers, including tables, chairs, documents and air conditioners.

High Court orders removal of 72 chambers

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench had directed the municipal corporation to remove 72 illegal chambers around the court by August 30. The matter later reached the Supreme Court, but the lawyers did not receive any relief.

The municipal authorities subsequently continued with preparations to clear the structures within the deadline set by the High Court.

(Image Source : REPORTER INPUT)The municipal team began pulling down chambers that had been constructed by occupying public spaces around the area.

Notices issued to more than 100 chambers

Before the demolition, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation had marked and served notices on more than 100 chambers around the DM office, sessions court, old High Court and registry office.

The notices stated that several chambers had been built by encroaching on roads, footpaths and drains. The civic body also identified several shops in the area as illegal constructions.

Occupants given time to clear encroachments

The municipal corporation had given occupants until August 29 to remove the encroachments themselves. Several people complied with the direction and cleared their chambers before the deadline.

Lawyers were also seen taking out their belongings ahead of the demolition, including furniture, files, papers and air conditioners.

Lawyers gather during demolition drive, earlier action had sparked protests

Despite the deadline passing, a large number of lawyers had gathered on roads around the court since Sunday morning as the demolition campaign got underway.

The civic body's earlier encroachment removal drive in May had faced strong opposition from lawyers. The protest had escalated to stone-pelting, forcing the police to deal with significant resistance at the time.

The latest operation is being carried out under the High Court's directions, with security personnel stationed in the area as the municipal corporation continues removing the identified structures.

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