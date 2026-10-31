Delhi to Varanasi in just 3.5 hours as Centre approves UP's first bullet train with affordable fares | DETAILS

India has taken a major step towards expanding its bullet train network, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving the Northern Bullet Train Corridor, Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw said on Saturday. The development is expected to pave the way for Uttar Pradesh to get its first high-speed rail service, potentially reducing travel time between Delhi and Varanasi to just 3.5 hours.

The proposed high-speed rail connectivity is expected to significantly cut travel time on the route, which currently takes several hours by conventional trains.

Speaking to ANI, the railway minister said the bullet train is part of the Northern Corridor which has been approved PM Modi and will provide benefits to the nation for decades and up to a century.

"With the bullet train, travel times will be significantly reduced: Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour 45 minutes; Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes; Delhi to Lucknow in 2 hours 12 minutes; Varanasi to Lucknow in 1 hour 21 minutes; Varanasi to Patna in 1 hour; Varanasi to Delhi in 3 hours 33 minutes; Varanasi to Prayagraj in 33 minutes; and Varanasi to Agra in 2 hours 34 minutes," Vaishnaw said.

"This crucial Northern Corridor will drive a complete transformation in the coming years, offering immense convenience to our middle-class families, the underprivileged, the youth, small-scale entrepreneurs, and the MSME sector," he added.

Meanwhile, another major infrastructure development is taking shape in Varanasi, where a new signature bridge is being constructed across the River Ganga. Vaishnaw recently inspected the construction site and announced that the bridge would be named 'Namo Bridge'.

The project is expected to improve both road and rail connectivity while giving a boost to infrastructure development in the holy city of Varanasi.

Bullet train fares to be affordable for all

Speaking about the proposed bullet train service, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that some people might try to create the perception that high-speed rail services were meant only for wealthy passengers.

He maintained that the government's infrastructure development plans were aimed at benefiting farmers, the middle class and economically weaker sections as well.

Vaishnaw also indicated that the proposed bullet train fare between Delhi and Varanasi would be kept lower than airfares, making high-speed rail travel more accessible to passengers.

Varanasi signature bridge named 'Namo Bridge', completion by 2029

The proposed 'Namo Bridge' will be approximately 2.5 km long and is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,657 crore. The project is targeted for completion by 2029.

The double-decker hybrid bridge will have a six-lane road corridor on its upper deck and four railway tracks on the lower deck. Once completed, it is expected to strengthen connectivity to Kashi Railway Station and improve access to prominent locations, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Namo Ghat.

More than 100 additional trains expected to benefit

The Namo Bridge is expected to benefit railway passengers travelling across Varanasi, Bihar and the Purvanchal region. The additional rail infrastructure could create capacity for the operation of more than 100 additional trains.

The project is also expected to ease pressure on the existing railway network and improve train availability for passengers.

The bridge will connect Varanasi from three directions and is expected to help reduce traffic congestion within the city. The structure is located between the village adopted by the Prime Minister on one side and Namo Ghat on the other.

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