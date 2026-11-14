Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour as NCRCTC introduces fast Namo Bharat trains from November 16

The limited-stop trains will cover the distance between Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad in just eight minutes. They will travel from Anand Vihar to Begumpul in 36 minutes and from Ghaziabad to Begumpul in 28 minutes, while covering the entire corridor in less than 50 minutes, NCRTC said.

The fast trains will halt at only five stations -- Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and Modipuram -- to help office-goers and students reach their destinations faster during rush hours.

During morning peak hours, two additional trains in each direction will depart from Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram at 8 am and 8.30 am. In the evening, services will operate from both terminal stations at 6 pm and 6.30 pm.

The additional services will run alongside regular Namo Bharat trains, which will continue to operate at their existing frequency of 10 minutes.

The corridor currently handles around 1.1 lakh commuters daily and has recorded more than five crore passenger journeys. Over the past three months, average monthly ridership exceeded 32 lakh, NCRTC said.

The enhanced services are also aimed at encouraging people to use public transport amid rising air pollution and easing road congestion across the region.

Passengers have been advised to check station display boards and platform announcements before boarding to distinguish between fast and regular services.

NCRTC runs additional trains amid pollution woes

With Delhi's air quality deteriorating to the 'very poor' category, the NCRTC is operating 20 additional train trips on the corridor from Wednesday to encourage commuters to switch to public transport amid rising pollution levels. The additional services will operate along the entire corridor, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, the NCRTC said in a statement. The second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital. Restrictions on the entry of certain categories of vehicles into Delhi also came into effect on November 1. The NCRTC said the additional train services are intended to encourage commuters to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles. The Namo Bharat corridor is integrated with several modes of public transport, including the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, inter-state bus terminals and city bus services at major hubs such as Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Ghaziabad. Parking facilities are also available at Namo Bharat stations. Commuters can use the Namo Bharat Connect app to access real-time parking information and plan their journeys, the corporation said. The NCRTC added that the additional trips are part of its efforts to strengthen sustainable public transport and cater to commuter demand across the National Capital Region.

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With PTI inputs