Delhi-NCR rains: Will schools be closed in Noida, Greater Noida on September 3? Check here All schools in Noida and Greater Noida will be closed on September 3 in view of incessant rainfall prediction in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday.

Noida:

Severe rainfall and flood-like conditions have disrupted daily life in several parts of the country, leading state governments and district authorities to announce school closures and postpone examinations. To ensure student safety, multiple states have issued official orders extending holidays or rescheduling exams. The gautam Buddh Nagar adminstration on Tuesday announced closure of all private and government schools in Noida and Greater Noida for Wednesday, September 3.

The District Magistrate has declared a holiday for all schools, citing safety concerns due to heavy rainfall. The order applies to all institutions from Nursery to Class 12, including council schools, government schools, aided institutions, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools, and Madarsa Board institutions. Authorities have instructed strict adherence to the directive.

Ghaziabad schools holiday

In Ghaziabad, the District Magistrate has ordered the closure of all schools on September 3, 2025, because of continuous heavy rainfall. The directive covers classes from Nursery to Class 12 across council schools, government and aided institutions, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools, and Madarsa Board schools. Officials have stressed strict compliance with the order.

Also read: Are schools closed in Ghaziabad tomorrow? Check the latest update