Deepotsav: Ayodhya creates world record with over 26 lakh diyas as CM Yogi leads celebration | Video Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the Deepotsav has emerged as a powerful symbol of faith, unity, and devotion, showcasing Ayodhya’s resurgence as a global hub of spirituality and tradition.

Ayodhya:

Ayodhya witnessed a radiant celebration on Sunday (October 19) as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the ninth edition of Deepotsav, marked by the lighting of over 26 lakh diyas across 56 ghats- a spectacle aiming for a new Guinness World Record. The event showcased Ayodhya’s cultural grandeur and spiritual heritage, attracting thousands of devotees and volunteers.

Aarti, chariot procession, and global participation

As part of the evening’s festivities, Chief Minister Adityanath performed the aarti of artists dressed as Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman, and ceremonially pulled the Pushpak Vimaan chariot, signifying Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya. The grand celebration featured 2,100 artists performing synchronized aartis, setting the tone for the evening’s light-and-sound spectacle.

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar confirmed that all arrangements- including security, sanitation, and lighting- were in place. Police forces and magistrates were deployed across the ghats to ensure smooth conduct. Artists from five countries participated in a special Ramlila performance, extending the grandeur of the celebration into the night.

Volunteers illuminate Ayodhya with over 26 lakh diyas

Led by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, thousands of volunteers arrived early at Ram Ki Paidi, a series of ghats along the Saryu River, to arrange and light lamps. Over 33,000 participants worked across different sectors to ensure synchronised lighting, while the Deepotsav Nodal Officer, Professor Sant Sharan Mishra, confirmed that diyas had been distributed and arranged at all 56 ghats.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr Bijendra Singh, emphasised that the Deepotsav represents “faith, tradition, and dedication,” and is a matter of pride for every volunteer involved in presenting Ayodhya’s divine heritage to the world.

Deepotsav: A symbol of faith and unity

The Deepotsav, envisioned under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, has become a beacon of faith, unity, and devotion, symbolising Ayodhya’s revival as a global center of spirituality and culture. This year’s event once again underscored the message of light triumphing over darkness- marking Lord Ram’s victorious return to Ayodhya and celebrating the eternal triumph of good over evil.

With over 26 lakh diyas illuminated, international recognition on the horizon, and mass citizen participation, Deepotsav 2025 stands as one of the grandest celebrations in Ayodhya’s history- reflecting the city’s transformation into a global cultural destination.

Yogi Adityanath visits Nishad basti and Devkali slums

Ahead of the grand celebrations, Chief Minister Adityanath visited Nishad Basti and Devkali slum settlements in Ayodhya. During his visit, he interacted with residents, lit lamps, distributed sweets, and presented trophies to children. He also spent time with elders from these communities as part of his efforts to make the festival inclusive and community-focused.

The Nishad Basti visit highlighted the government’s outreach to one of Uttar Pradesh’s Extremely Backward Caste (EBC) communities, reaffirming social harmony as a key theme of this year’s Deepotsav. Preparations in these areas included road repairs, decorative lighting, and beautification drives ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

On the day of the festival, Adityanath first offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple and then performed special rituals at the Ram Temple, seeking blessings for peace and prosperity in the state.