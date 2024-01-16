Dara Singh Chauhan, who lost UP's Ghosi seat bypoll, is BJP's candidate for legislative council by-election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary state CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya with former minister Dara Singh Chauhan (second right) who joined the party at an event. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh: Dara Singh Chauhan has been named BJP's MLC candidate for by-election to a seat in the state's legislative council months after he lost an Assembly by-election from Ghosi seat.

Chauhan, who was a BJP leader earlier, joined SP and won from Ghosi seat in 2022, once again switched over to the BJP in 2023. He contested the by-election from Ghosi seat but lost to a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

Chauhan comes from an extremely backward caste and the BJP's decision to field him for the MLC seat, which he is all but certain to win, underlines the party's efforts to keep its broad social coalition intact in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

