Ayodhya:

The Saryu Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya with Janakpur in Nepal would revive the cultural bonds between the two regions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said addressing the launch programme at Ayodhya Cantt railway station. "The launch of this rail service will enable devotees from Nepal to directly visit Ram Lalla, while devotees from India will be able to visit Janakpur Dham and seek the blessings of Mata Janaki," he said. "The sacred and mythological confluence of two cultures, Ayodhya and Mithila, is being revived today in the form of the Saryu Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya Dham with Janakpur Dham," the UP CM said.

The chief minister said the relationship between India and Nepal was rooted in thousands of years of shared faith, popularly described as 'roti-beti' relationship. "The journey of Ram and Lakshman to Mithila with Maharishi Vishwamitra and subsequently the arrival of King Dasharath in Janakpur with the wedding procession are still celebrated as living traditions through Vivah Panchami and other traditional festivities," he said.

Adityanath also recalled "Nepal's contribution to the Ram temple movement", saying the sacrifices and support of saints, young people, women and ordinary devotees from the neighbouring country would always be remembered. "During the consecration ceremony, hundreds of devotees from Janakpur Dham, the maternal home of Mata Janaki, arrived in Ayodhya with auspicious gifts and immense affection," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Balen Shah inaugurated Saryu-Kamala Express which will connect Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

Ayodhya-Janakpur train numbers for regular and special services

The inaugural special train travelling from Ayodhya Dham to Janakpur Dham will operate under number 04295. Its return journey from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Dham will be numbered 04296.

Once regular operations begin, the train travelling from Ayodhya Dham to Janakpur Dham will carry the number 15595, while the return service will operate as train number 15596.

Ayodhya to Janakpur train: Departure and arrival timings

The inaugural special train will leave Ayodhya Dham railway station at 12.30 pm on Monday, November 23. It is scheduled to reach Janakpur Dham at 10 am on Tuesday, November 24.

For the return journey, the train will depart from Janakpur Dham at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 24, and arrive at Ayodhya Dham at 8.10 am on Wednesday, November 25.

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PM Modi, Nepal PM Shah jointly flag off Saryu-Kamala Express train connecting Ayodhya with Janakpur Dham