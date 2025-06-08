Cricketer Rinku Singh, MP Priya Saroj to get engaged today in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav among top attendees Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and newly elected SP MP Priya Saroj are getting engaged today (June 8) at Lucknow’s Centrum Hotel. The ceremony, attended by over 300 VIP guests including Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav, marks a union of cricket and politics.

Lucknow:

Star Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and newly elected Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are set to exchange rings on Saturday in a private engagement ceremony at Lucknow’s Centrum Hotel, bringing together the worlds of sports and politics.

Over 300 VIP guests, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, and other senior leaders, are expected to attend the event. The engagement will take place at the hotel’s Fulcurn Hall, which has been decked out with a lavish 12x16 ft stage and special arrangements featuring the couple’s favourite Awadhi dishes.

Rising stars in their fields

Rinku Singh, 26, hails from Aligarh and made headlines during IPL 2023 when he hit five consecutive sixes in a single over against Gujarat Titans, scripting a stunning win for Kolkata Knight Riders. His performance earned him a place in the Indian national team, where he has since played two ODIs and 33 T20Is. He has also scored over 1,000 runs in the IPL since joining KKR in 2018.

Priya Saroj, 26, is the daughter of three-time MP and current SP MLA Tufani Saroj. A law graduate, Priya was born in Varanasi and completed her schooling in Delhi. She won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Machhlishahr by defeating BJP’s BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes. Her father confirmed in January that the two families had held “constructive talks” regarding the match and both had given their consent.

Love story with family blessings

According to Tufani Saroj, Priya and Rinku were introduced by a mutual friend whose father is also a cricketer. The two have known each other for over a year and decided to formalise their relationship with family support.

High security, exclusive guest list

Entry to the engagement is strictly by special passes embedded with barcode scanners. A dedicated security team has been deployed both at the venue and in surrounding areas, with police and private security ensuring smooth proceedings for VIP attendees.

The engagement is expected to mark not just a personal milestone for the couple, but a symbolic merging of two influential spheres—India’s political and sporting arenas.