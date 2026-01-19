'Constitution's victory': Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind welcomes Allahabad HC's stay on order to close Shravasti madrasa In a statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani said the Allahabad High Court verdict has sent a clear message to the government and authorities that were trying to portray the closure of madrasa as an achievement.

Lucknow:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Monday welcomed the Allahabad High Court's verdict to set aside an order to close a madrasa in Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh. He called the court's verdict a victory of constitutional values and shows the supremacy of the Indian Constitution.

In a statement, he said the Allahabad High Court verdict has sent a clear message to the government and authorities that were trying to portray the closure of madrasa as an achievement. He said the move was unconstitutional.

He said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind was a party to the case before the Allahabad High Court. However, he appealed to madrasa administrators to continue improving their internal management and educational systems so that no one can raise questions over them.

The high court has held that closing, sealing, or stopping the functioning of a madrasa merely on the ground that it is not recognised is legally wrong, he asserted, adding that the verdict also clarified that there is no provision in the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Rules that authorises the administration to shut down a non-recognised madrasa.

He further said that the court has reaffirmed the constitutional principle laid down by the Supreme Court, according to which minority educational institutions that neither receive government aid nor seek recognition are fully protected under Article 30(1) of the Constitution.

Making an appeal to the Uttar Pradesh government, he said it should review its policies in accordance with this judgment and the constitutional principles established by the Supreme Court. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind "will continue its struggle, within the framework of the Constitution, to protect the educational, religious, and civil rights of minorities", he asserted.

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court had stayed an order passed by the District Minority Welfare Officer which had sought the closure of a madrasa in the Shravasti district. It had also ordered the officials to unseal the unrecognised madrasa, Ahle Sunnat Imam Ahmad Raza.