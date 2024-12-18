Congress worker dies during protest in Lucknow, party alleges 'police brutality'

Follow us on Image Source : X/UP CONGRESS UP Congress workers protest in Lucknow

Congress Lucknow protest: A Congress worker died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow today (on December 18). The state unit chief Ajay Rai alleged that he died due to ‘police brutality’.

Notably, the opposition party was holding a protest against the UP government over issues such as farmer distress, unemployment, inflation, privatisation, and law and order concerns.

28-year-old Gorakhpur native died

According to the police, 28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, a native of Gorakhpur, was brought dead to the hospital from Congress office. "Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him brought dead," DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said.

"Prima facie, according to doctors, there was no visible injury mark on his body. Apart from this, a post-mortem would be done by a panel and the process would be videographed. Accordingly further legal proceedings would be carried out," Tyagi added.

Ajay Rai demands Rs 1 crore financial assistance for deceased

In an X post, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai claimed that the party worker died due to ‘police brutality’. “Today, while going to gherao the assembly, our young colleague Prabhat Pandey ji passed away due to police brutality. This incident is extremely sad and condemnable. Our Congress family is hurt and angry by this accident,” he said.

“We will not tolerate this incident at all. The Yogi government should give financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and a government job to one member of the family as compensation,” he added.

Ajay Rai, other leaders detained

Earlier in the day, Rai, along with state incharge Avinash Pande and several other protesting leaders and workers, were detained as they attempted to leave the party office for their planned siege of the state assembly during the ongoing Winter Session.

Barricades were set up around the Assembly premises to prevent Congress workers from reaching the protest site, while route diversions severely impacted traffic movement in the heart of the city. The police, citing restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in place in Lucknow, did not allow party workers to move ahead from the party Mall Avenue office.

Workers who attempted to break the barricades and move towards the Assembly were thwarted by the heavy police deployed there.

