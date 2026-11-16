Congress submits names of 181 constituencies to Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party for UP polls

New Delhi:

The Congress submitted a list of 181 Assembly constituencies to the Samajwadi Party (SP) for consideration in seat-sharing discussions ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Of the 181 seats proposed by the Congress, 135 are general constituencies, 45 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and one is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Some of the constituencies on the list include Baghpat, Loni, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Shahabad, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Kanpur Cantt.

The list has been sent to the SP, led by Akhilesh Yadav, as the two parties work towards finalising a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The list was released after the Congress convened a strategy meeting at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections in the state. Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attended to deliberate on seat allocations and alliance talks with the Samajwadi Party.

Shortlisted assembly seats for Uttar Pradesh 2027

'Will set new direction for nation's politics': Kharge

Following the meeting, Kharge said the discussions focused on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the polls would set a new direction for the country's politics.

In a post on X, the Congress president said people in Uttar Pradesh were looking for change and wanted social justice, equal opportunities and stronger protection of the rights of marginalised sections. "Today, I held an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee regarding the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections. The forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will set a new direction for the nation's politics. The people of the state are looking toward change and wish to see social justice, equal opportunity, and the rights of marginalised sections strengthened," he wrote.

Expressing confidence in the party's prospects, Kharge said the Congress, in collaboration with the INDIA alliance, would present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh. "I am fully confident that the Congress party, in collaboration with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh," Kharge added.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav has said that seat-sharing talks with the Congress will move forward for the upcoming polls, adding that the seat will go to whichever party is in a winning position. Speaking in Mainpuri, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Our discussions with the Congress party will move forward. We will discuss every aspect in detail. I reiterate that both parties will jointly decide which party is in a position to win. Whichever party has a better chance of winning a seat will be given that seat."

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