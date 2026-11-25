The Congress-SP seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have hit another hurdle, with Congress MP Imran Masood launching a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its announcement of the first list of candidates. Accusing the regional party of taking unilateral decisions while discussions are still underway, Masood said the Congress was not a party of "beggars waiting for Akhilesh Yadav's handouts".

Masood also questioned whether the SP was serious about the alliance, saying it needed to be clear whether the political fight was against the BJP or the Congress. His remarks have brought the differences between the two INDIA bloc allies into sharper focus as they negotiate seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

SP's first list triggers discontent in Congress

The Samajwadi Party has announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, naming nominees for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The announcement has come amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions with the Congress. The move has particularly irked Congress leaders because the SP has named candidates for Behat and Saharanpur Rural in Saharanpur district, two constituencies that the Congress had reportedly been seeking as part of its share in the alliance.

The development has also drawn attention because Masood represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to IANS, Masood said, "We are not beggars waiting for Akhilesh Ji's handouts. I don't understand how anyone can consider the Congress to be a party of beggars. We did not ask you for seats, yet you went ahead and declared them. So, why should we even discuss this?"

'Are we beggars?': Masood questions SP's approach

Expressing further displeasure, the Congress MP said his party had neither demanded seats nor agreed to accept decisions imposed by another alliance partner. "I don't understand this. It is beyond my understanding. The party has to take a decision on this. Are we beggars? Will you treat us like this? We did not even ask you for seats, and you declared 26 seats. If this is your way of working, where you dictate terms, then a self-respecting person like me cannot understand such an approach," he said.

Masood also made it clear that his position would be guided by the Congress leadership and that he would follow the party's official decision after internal discussions. "I am bound by the Congress, and whatever official statement the party issues will come after discussions with the leadership. However, whatever they are doing is not right. The party has reposed its trust in me with a purpose, and my responsibility is to work for the Congress and boost the morale of its workers," he said.

'When did we ask for 26 seats?': Imran Masood questions SP's seat-sharing claims

Congress MP Imran Masood said his party had never demanded 26 seats from the Samajwadi Party, questioning why the SP was announcing seats as if it had agreed to allocate them to the Congress. "We are not beggars for you to tell us that you have given us 26 seats. We did not demand those seats from you, so bringing them up is a serious matter," Masood said.

He also questioned how the seat-sharing discussions were being conducted, pointing out that while meetings were taking place in Delhi, the Congress was learning about the candidate list through journalists. "If our meetings are taking place in Delhi and we are getting the list from journalists, then you might as well announce all 403 seats. When did we ask for 26 seats?" he said. Referring to the Congress's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Masood credited Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra with helping the party secure a major electoral victory.

'Is the fight against BJP or Congress?'

Referring to the upcoming visits of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Masood said party workers would follow the instructions issued by the leadership. "Rahul Gandhi will come, Priyanka Gandhi will come, and whatever instructions our leadership gives us, we have to follow them. SP's announcement makes no difference to us. However, it must definitely be decided whether the fight is against the BJP or against the Congress," he said.

He also questioned the purpose of continuing alliance discussions if the SP was making decisions independently. "Where is the alliance? If you are behaving like this, then where is the alliance? Our leadership will decide what we need to do. I simply do not understand this approach. You say one thing here, while something entirely different happens. This decision has to be taken by our party. What Akhilesh Ji does or does not do is not a major issue for me. I am committed to my party, and I will follow whatever it decides," Masood added.

Congress will contest wherever necessary, says Masood

Taking another swipe at the SP, Masood said the Congress would not interfere in the regional party's political decisions. "You are not concerned about the alliance anyway. You are running your own party, so go ahead and run it. We are neither stopping you nor interfering in your affairs," he said.

In a poetic remark apparently directed at those questioning his political standing, Masood added, "Unko acchi nahi lagti bulandi meri, unko shayad meri parwaaz bahut khalti hai" (They do not like my rise; perhaps my flight troubles them). He further asserted that the Congress would field candidates wherever necessary, adding that unilateral announcements during alliance negotiations raised questions about the SP's commitment to the partnership.

"If you behave like this in the middle of an alliance, then it is not an alliance. It shows that there is no seriousness on your part," he said.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)

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