Lucknow:

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are moving closer to a seat-sharing arrangement for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with leaders of both parties expressing confidence that an agreement could be reached within the next two to four days. The first round of negotiations, held in New Delhi on Monday, reportedly went smoothly, with both sides indicating that discussions were progressing in a positive direction.

The meeting took place at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, where representatives of the two parties exchanged views on their proposed electoral alliance. Leaders said another round of discussions would take place on Tuesday, as they work towards finalising the seat-sharing formula for the crucial state elections.

Congress-SP seat-sharing talks

Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who is leading the party's negotiation team, described the meeting as cordial and said both sides had heard each other's positions. He expressed hope that the alliance arrangement would be finalised in the next two to three days. "We expect to complete the alliance within the next two to three days. The second round of talks will be held tomorrow," Yadav said, as per news agency PTI.

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also indicated that the negotiations had made encouraging progress, suggesting that the understanding between the two parties was nearing completion. "The meeting went very well and was positive. We will reach an agreement very soon. It is almost finalised," he added.

Gautam said the parties would refrain from disclosing details of the negotiations, including the number of seats each would contest, until the discussions were concluded. "Since the talks are progressing positively, we will not comment on other details, and we will not disclose the seat-sharing details at this stage," he added. He further confirmed that the two sides would meet again on Tuesday to continue the negotiations.

Congress, SP yet to settle seat-sharing numbers

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona also conveyed optimism about the outcome of the discussions, saying the parties were hopeful of finalising the arrangement in the coming days. She said the focus was not on publicly discussing the number of seats at this stage. "I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. We will meet again tomorrow, and everything will be finalised," she said.

Neither the Congress nor the SP has officially disclosed the number of constituencies they are negotiating for. The seat-sharing discussions are expected to be a key part of their strategy to put up a joint challenge to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The SP's negotiation panel is headed by Ram Gopal Yadav and includes party state president Shyam Lal Pal and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary.

Who attended the Congress-SP meeting?

The meeting was attended by senior leaders and representatives from both parties involved in the seat-sharing negotiations. From the Congress, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra and working president Imran Masood were present. The Samajwadi Party was represented by general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, Uttar Pradesh unit president Shyam Lal Pal, Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Rai and MP Iqra Hasan.

Why Congress is seeking a bigger share in UP

The seat-sharing negotiations come amid renewed efforts by the two parties to strengthen their opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The Congress is reportedly looking for a larger share of constituencies, citing its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi's stature as a prominent opposition leader at the national level. The two parties had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections separately. However, the upcoming polls could see them attempt to build a joint electoral strategy to challenge the BJP, which is seeking to retain power in the state.

SP-Congress seat-sharing formula in 2017

The Samajwadi Party and Congress had entered into a pre-poll alliance for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the two parties agreeing on a 298:105 seat-sharing formula. Under the arrangement, the SP was to contest 298 of the state's 403 Assembly seats, while Congress was allotted 105 seats. However, the formula faced some implementation issues, with both parties eventually fielding candidates in some constituencies. The SP ultimately contested 311 seats, while Congress contested 114 seats in the election. The SP won 47 seats, while the Congress party settled for just seven seats in 2017.

UP Assembly elections 2027

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats, with 202 required for a majority. The elections are due early next year, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office. The SP and Congress are looking to combine their political strengths and mount a united challenge to the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

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