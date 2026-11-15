'Congress should settle for 50-65 seats': Samajwadi Party MP reacts to party's demand for 181 seats

Lucknow:

A tussle over seat-sharing has begun between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Congress has demanded 181 of the state's 403 Assembly seats. However, SP MP Shivpal Singh Patel has called the demand "unreasonable," saying the Congress will get fewer than 100 seats.

SP leader questions Congress's demand

Speaking to news agency IANS, Patel said the Congress had submitted a list of 181 seats it wanted to contest, but the seat-sharing arrangement had not yet been finalised. He clarified that the Congress had only put forward its demand and that the final decision would be taken by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Patel said he hoped that "they (Congress) would agree on 50-60 seats or maximum 65 seats".

Questioning the Congress's demand, Patel pointed out that the party currently has only two MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, while the Samajwadi Party has a considerably stronger presence.

He argued that, given its current strength, the Congress does not even merit 50 seats; therefore, demanding 181 seats is unjustified. He further warned that allocating an excessive number of seats to the Congress could lead to a waste of resources.

Excessive seat allocation could demoralise party workers

Patel emphasised that the efforts of grassroots workers must also be taken into account while deciding the seat-sharing formula. Patel cautioned that conceding too many seats would demoralise SP's grassroots workers who have tirelessly built public trust across the state through 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhayak) Panchayats and rigorous fieldwork.

He asserted that public support in the state firmly aligns with Akhilesh Yadav's governance and welfare initiatives. While acknowledging that alliances require mutual cooperation, Patel cautioned that exceeding reasonable limits would jeopardise electoral outcomes.

Congress-SP seat-sharing talks likely on November 17

Senior leaders of the two parties are scheduled to meet on November 17 to discuss seat-sharing. This meeting will mark the beginning of formal talks to determine the number of seats and the final formula for the alliance.

"We have already provided them with a list comprising approximately 180 seats—and the talks are set to begin soon. Tentatively, several rounds of meetings will take place on the 17th, during which everything will be finalised," Congress' Uttar Pradesh election in charge Rajendra Pal Gautam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Patel said that even if the Congress refused to settle for fewer than 181 seats, the final decision would rest with Akhilesh Yadav. He reiterated that the SP chief's decision would be final for the party.

India TV had earlier reported that the Congress is eyeing over 200 seats after its impressive performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections, where the grand old party won six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. But the SP is only considering allotting 60 to 70 seats to the grand old party.

Akhilesh Yadav says SP and Congress will contest together

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav said that the Congress has demanded 181 seats under the seat-sharing agreement for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh due early next year. However, he asserted that the INDIA bloc remains united and outlined that defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains the principal goal of the alliance.

"We have already decided on the number of seats we would contest. The INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP. The relationship between the Samajwadi Party and Congress is extremely good. They have sought one more than 180 seats," he said.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-SP alliance tasted significant success by winning 43 out of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Parliamentary seats, with the SP bagging 37 and the Congress winning six. However, Uttar Pradesh Assembly dynamics present a different picture.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress contested 399 seats independently but managed to win only two, down from seven in 2017. In contrast, the SP demonstrated robust growth, winning 111 of the 347 seats it contested in 2022—a massive improvement over its 47 seats in 2017.

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'One more than 180 seats': Akhilesh Yadav reveals Congress' seat demand for 2027 UP elections