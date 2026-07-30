Congress, Samajwadi Party have created identity crisis for Ghazipur: CM Yogi Adityanath

Ghazipur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ghazipur on Thursday and participated in a programme to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 268 public welfare projects worth Rs 692 crore. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying that these parties had created an identity crisis for Ghazipur.

CM Yogi highlights significance of Ghazipur

Yogi CM Yogi said in Ghazipur, "Remember those who displayed their bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Martyr Ram Ugra Pandey was also from this holy land, in view of whose bravery he was posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra, an important honour of the Indian Army. Shri Kubernath Rai was a renowned essayist and scholar of Hindi literature. It is said that Gopal Rai had written more than 200 novels in the name of Gopalram Gahmari, i.e. Gahmari Babu. Why did our Ghazipur district, which gave birth to so many great personalities, become anonymous? Why did its name sink? Why did people tremble on taking the name of the district? Why were they afraid to come? Who created the identity crisis? The people who created the identity crisis are the same people who did nothing but definitely created the identity crisis in front of you."

CM Yogi further said, "These people who are creating this identity crisis are the same people who, instead of giving respect to the national heroes of India who dedicated themselves for the protection of the nation, glorified the foreign invaders. And today I can say that this double engine of BJP-NDA government gives respect to the national heroes. 1000 years ago, a Salar Masood came with the intention of trampling India. The great man of India, the national hero, trampled Salar Masood and gave him the harshest punishment at a place called Chittaura in Bahraich. That great man is none other than Maharaj Suheldev."

SP, Congress never allowed any event in name of Maharaja Suheldev: Yogi

He said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress party never allowed any event to be held in the name of Maharaja Suheldev. “They never allowed any event to take place. Instead of expressing gratitude to Maharaja Suheldev, whose bravery and valor, and whose wisdom saved this country from the brutality of foreign invaders for so long, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party insulted national heroes. These people used to organize a fair for the invader Ghazi Salar Masood Ghazi. When our government came to power, we said no. Salar Masood's fair will not be held; if a fair is held, it will be in the memory of Maharaja Suheldev. And today, I am pleased to announce that at that very spot in Bahraich, we have erected a magnificent statue of Maharaja Suheldev—a magnificent statue. A magnificent memorial. Now, a fair is held, and young people attend. We honor Maharaja Suheldev as India's national leader. We have built a medical college in Bahraich in the name of Maharaja Suheldev and a university in Azamgarh,” he said.

Also Read:

'UP becoming economic powerhouse,' CM Yogi launches Rs 574-crore development projects in Bulandshahr