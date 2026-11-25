Lucknow:

The Congress is seeking 120 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as part of its seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and is firm on not accepting a lower number, news agency ANI reported, citing senior party sources. The demand was raised at a meeting between leaders of the two parties in Delhi, during which the Congress submitted a list of 120 constituencies it wants to contest, sources said.

Not less than 120 seats

Congress sources also said the party had staked a claim to two seats in Saharanpur, where the SP has since announced its candidates. The development indicates differences between the two alliance partners over the allocation of constituencies as they work towards finalising their seat-sharing arrangement.

Sources further said that the Congress has made it clear that it would not agree to contest fewer than 120 seats, maintaining its position during the negotiations.

The Congress's proposed list reportedly includes several constituencies in Rae Bareli and Amethi districts, where the Samajwadi Party has sitting MLAs in some seats. The Congress's claim over these constituencies could lead to further discussions between the two alliance partners as they negotiate seat-sharing.

Samajwadi Party released its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, giving tickets to all five sitting MLAs from their respective seats. The candidates include Umar Ali Khan from Behat Assembly constituency in Saharanpur, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana in Shamli, Mahboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

Of the five seats announced by the Samajwadi Party, the two seats of Behat and Saharanpur were those also being sought by the Congress as part of the alliance negotiations. However, the SP has fielded its incumbent MLAs from these seats.

Akhilesh Yadav invites Congress to propose seats beyond 26 priority list

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has emphasised that the selection of candidates should be guided by electoral considerations and the ability to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state Assembly elections.

In a lengthy post on X, Yadav underlined the need for mutual understanding between the alliance partners and said that the winning factor should be given importance while deciding the final candidates. He also stressed that there should be a consensus candidate on every seat, representing the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework, to take on the ruling BJP.

"This is a historic opportunity for our two secular parties to join forces, defeat the communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies once and for all, and save the nation from falling into the wrong hands and getting ruined. We propose that, by carefully considering public expectations and ground realities, we engage in serious deliberations to ensure the victory of our 'alliance' across the majority of the constituencies.

Among the seats contested by us, the number of seats won should exceed the number of seats lost," he said.

The former chief minister said that securing victories is the only way to ensure a dignified seat-sharing arrangement, as it is the seats won that will command respect.

"Therefore, in addition to the 26 seats from the list prioritized by your team that were discussed today, please identify and share with us all other potential seats. We can then sit down together to examine which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a strong position to win. Based on our own assessment and mathematical calculations for victory, we might even be able to point out several winnable seats to the Congress that they, for some reason, had not previously considered," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

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