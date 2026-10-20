Congress draws up 150-seat UP plan, Priyanka Gandhi takes charge; can Akhilesh seal alliance deal?

Lucknow:

Congress has allegedly drawn up a list of Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats it wants to contest in the upcoming elections, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra personally monitoring the exercise. As Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) explore an alliance, the crucial question is whether the two parties can agree on seat-sharing. With both parties keen to join hands, negotiations could prove challenging. Congress is preparing to stake its claim on a substantial number of seats, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that the alliance's seat-sharing formula should prioritise electoral winnability.

Priyanka Gandhi takes charge of Congress's UP election preparations

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has stepped up her involvement in the party's preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to sources, Priyanka held a meeting on Monday with the Congress leader in charge of Uttar Pradesh, the state party president and working state president Imran Masood. The discussions focused on identifying constituencies where Congress believes it has a strong claim, they added.

Sources said the party has finalised a list of seats it intends to contest. Priyanka is also holding regular discussions with party leaders to assess the Congress's electoral prospects across the state. Congress is believed to be preparing to seek more than 150 seats, although the final number will depend on negotiations with the Samajwadi Party.

Congress to form team for seat-sharing talks with SP

Congress is expected to constitute a team in the coming days to hold seat-sharing discussions with the Samajwadi Party. According to the proposed plan, both parties will first prepare and exchange lists of constituencies they want to contest. They will then sit across the table to discuss their respective claims and work towards a mutually acceptable arrangement. The negotiations are expected to be a key test for the opposition alliance, with Congress seeking a larger share of seats and SP looking to retain its dominant position in Uttar Pradesh.

What has Akhilesh Yadav offered Congress?

Although Congress and the Samajwadi Party are keen to contest the elections together, seat-sharing remains a potential sticking point. Congress is looking to maximise its presence in the state, while Akhilesh Yadav has proposed that the alliance should distribute seats on the basis of electoral strength.

The SP chief recently said that an alliance with Congress would be in place, but the seat-sharing arrangement should be determined by the prospects of winning. Under his proposed formula, a party or candidate with a stronger chance of victory should have the first claim to a constituency.

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