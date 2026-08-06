Congress appoints six new AICC secretaries for Uttar Pradesh ahead of Assembly elections

Lucknow:

The Congress on Thursday appointed six new AICC secretaries for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. As per the party announcement, the members who have been given the responsibility include Abhishek Dutt, Kunal Choudhary, Jagdish Chander Jangid, Sanjeev Arya, Varun Choudhary and Abdul Hannan.

The party appreciated the contributions of the following outgoing AICC Secretaries, attached to the AICC In-charge, Uttar Pradesh such as Dheeraj Gurjar, Nilanshu Chaturvedi, Pradeep Narwal, Rajesh Tiwari, Satyanarayan Patel and Tauquir Alam.

Congress appoints Neeraj Dangi as party's whip in Rajya Sabha

In another development, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has appointed party MP Neeraj Dangi as party's whip in the Rajya Sabha. Dangi represents the state of Rajasthan in the Council of States. He is a two-term MP and was re-elected recently to the Rajya Sabha.

UP Congress women activists file complaint against Kangana

In yet another development, Uttar Pradesh Congress women activists last week filed a police complaint against BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut in Lucknow, following her alleged statements against Gen Z students and the youth.



Anamika Yadav, the national coordinator of the All India Mahila Congress, visited the Hussainganj police station on Saturday afternoon to demand the immediate registration of an FIR and appropriate action against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her "derogatory" statements against Gen Z students and the youth, the UP Congress said in a statement.



Anamika Yadav in her complaint said that on July 30, Ranaut made a public statement regarding the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak, which was widely circulated ona the internet.



In her complaint, she added that derogatory remarks were made concerning the protesting youth, students, women, and the new generation, with the country's daughters being labelled as the "gutter generation.

Moreover, she demanded legal action by having an FIR registered under relevant sections -- including those related to the deliberate incitement of animosity among various sections of society, intentionally hurting religious or social sentiments, and inciting a breach of peace, the statement added.

Kangana recently posted on CJP protests

The development comes after Kangana Ranaut recently with a series of posts on social media platforms, made remarks against the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests over the NEET paper leak that started in Jantar Mantar and spread to other cities.



Notably, her posts terming Gen Z "gutter generation" and asking "who is birthing them" have landed her in the middle of an escalating row with opposition leaders and social media users criticising her choice of words and thought.

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