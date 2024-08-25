Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Coaches of Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express uncouple in UP's Bijnor

According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Dharam Singh Marchal, a few bogies decoupled from the engine owing to some technical problem at around 4 am this morning.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bijnor Updated on: August 25, 2024 9:39 IST
Representational image
Image Source : X Representational image

Some bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train got uncoupled near the Chakraj Mal area in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh early Sunday. No casualties have been reported, said the officials. The Ganga Sutlej Express operates between Ferozepur in Punjab and Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

"Some bogies of a train headed to Dhanbad separated after decoupling from the engine and other bogies due to some technical problem at around 4 am," Additional Superintendent of Police, Dharam Singh Marchal told reporters. 

The train is halted at Seohara railway station, the officer said, adding that no passenger has been reported injured.

"Railway officials are here and the train will soon depart for its destination," the officer said.

Two coaches of express train get detached during journey

Recently similar incident happened Gujarat when Two coaches of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express got detached from the running train near Surat city in Gujarat on August 15.

The incident took place at around 8.50 am when the train (number 12932) reached Gothangam yard between Sayan and Surat railway station, a release by the Western Railway (WR) said.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the affected coaches were later re-attached with the train, it said.
 
Immediately after the incident, restoration work was launched and Up trains were operated through the loop line, the WR said on X. Western Railway's chief public relations officer, Vineet Abhishek, said the movement of other trains on the route was not affected.
