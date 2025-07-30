CM YUVA scheme turning job seekers into job creators, 68,000 youth get Rs 2,751 crore aid: Yogi Adityanath At the CM YUVA Conclave and Expo-2025 in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the CM YUVA Yojana has turned 68,000 job seekers into entrepreneurs through Rs 2,751 crore in interest- and collateral-free loans.

Lucknow:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the CM YUVA Yojana is transforming Uttar Pradesh’s youth from job seekers into job creators by offering a comprehensive platform for entrepreneurship. Speaking at the CM YUVA Conclave and Expo-2025 in Lucknow, the Chief Minister announced that more than 68,000 young entrepreneurs have already benefited from interest-free and collateral-free loans worth Rs 2,751 crore under the scheme.

UP Mart portal, 17 MoUs launched to boost startups and enterprise

The conclave, aimed at promoting youth-led enterprise, also saw the launch of ‘UP Mart’, a dedicated portal to connect startups with machinery suppliers, and the signing of 17 MoUs in diverse sectors to further bolster the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“CM YUVA is not merely a financial scheme; it is a movement that equips youth with mentorship, market access, and the tools to build their own ventures,” CM Yogi said. He stressed that at least 50 youth from each district should visit the expo to gain hands-on exposure to government schemes, startup resources, and market opportunities.

CM urges academic link to entrepreneurship, calls youth ‘pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat’

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing franchise brands, mobile businesses, and innovative enterprises from across the state. Calling it a step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat, he noted that the scheme is especially empowering youth who “have dreams but lack resources.”

CM Yogi highlighted key policy reforms such as the 10% margin money assistance, Rs 5 lakh insurance cover, and no licensing requirement for the first 1,000 days of starting a business. He also linked the CM YUVA Yojana with other initiatives like ODOP and the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, which are helping revive traditional industries and crafts while creating new employment opportunities.

Warning of the growing disconnect between academia and real-world opportunities, he called on universities to better integrate youth with government schemes and market trends. “Our institutions must stop being islands. When youth lack information, they fall into debt traps or are forced to migrate. This cycle ends now,” he said.

The event was attended by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and other senior officials and university heads.